IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.13% of Varonis Systems worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.49. The company had a trading volume of 139,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $45.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $122.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.75 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 22.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $751,290.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,214,479.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Varonis Systems news, SVP James O’boyle sold 16,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $751,290.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 422,018 shares in the company, valued at $19,214,479.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Bass sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $4,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500,756 shares in the company, valued at $16,524,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,599 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,750 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Varonis Systems from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.24.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

