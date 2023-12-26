IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Trims Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 309,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,849 shares during the quarter. O-I Glass accounts for 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $5,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in O-I Glass by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in O-I Glass by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 152.3% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 96,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.9 %

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,638. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered O-I Glass from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.