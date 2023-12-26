IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.3% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,593.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,643,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,740,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,905 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,928,660.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.13, for a total value of $1,721,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,760,427.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.22, for a total transaction of $5,779,746.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,928,660.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $256.82. 1,105,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,973,724. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $261.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.61 and its 200-day moving average is $176.88.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

