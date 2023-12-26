IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of FMC worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in FMC by 93,630.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 56,855,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,932,253,000 after buying an additional 56,794,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,067,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,850,913,000 after purchasing an additional 258,552 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,637,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,421,276,000 after purchasing an additional 228,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FMC by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,597,000 after purchasing an additional 70,005 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FMC by 12.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,958,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,535,000 after buying an additional 330,228 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:FMC traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $63.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,629. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $49.49 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of FMC from $99.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.44.

View Our Latest Report on FMC

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FMC Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.