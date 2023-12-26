IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 10,038 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston makes up 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3,242.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $121,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,533 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,518,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,196,000 after purchasing an additional 859,733 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 562.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 877,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,730,000 after purchasing an additional 745,148 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,657,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,148,000 after buying an additional 711,075 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11,689.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 543,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 538,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE LW traded up $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.15. 404,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 77.14%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

Lamb Weston announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 11th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LW. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.35 per share, with a total value of $253,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.