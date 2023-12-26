IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,738 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Fortinet makes up about 1.0% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,128,404,000 after buying an additional 213,151,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after acquiring an additional 595,952 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,281. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,683 shares of company stock valued at $4,216,360. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

