Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $203,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,468,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.9% during the third quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,862,000 after buying an additional 37,736 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 106.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.88. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $261.81.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total value of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,370,917.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,376,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.15, for a total transaction of $14,368,767.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,370,917.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,927 shares of company stock worth $51,965,473 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. Macquarie increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.50.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

