Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 1.4% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.93.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $177.49. 343,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,352. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $179.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.62.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 34.14% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total value of $1,720,117.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,405,257.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock worth $7,517,269 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

