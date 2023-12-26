IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Lowers Stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 187,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,526 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust comprises 1.2% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $441,452,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,724,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,239,000 after buying an additional 2,034,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,546,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,412,000 after buying an additional 1,685,692 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 983.5% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,792,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,656,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $256,802.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $170,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.16. 205,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,571,141. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.31 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of -75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.57.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -220.00%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

