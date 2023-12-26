CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,602 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned about 0.06% of CyberArk Software worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $47,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 250.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $3.29 on Tuesday, hitting $220.93. 175,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,452. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.34 and its 200 day moving average is $169.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $221.35.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.17. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $191.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.96.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

