Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.16% of Sensient Technologies worth $3,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $402,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,418,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,885,000 after buying an additional 14,812 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after buying an additional 102,240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sensient Technologies

In related news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

Sensient Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,227. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $79.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

