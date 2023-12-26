IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,325 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,678 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Splunk comprises 1.1% of IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the second quarter valued at approximately $710,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Splunk by 171.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 191.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.99. 593,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,481. Splunk Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.50 and a 1 year high of $152.77. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.14, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.79 and its 200 day moving average is $127.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.47. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 689.21% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Splunk Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPLK. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Argus lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,535 shares in the company, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $604,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,946,338.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total value of $219,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,235.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,557,705 in the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Splunk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

