IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,212 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $402.99. The stock had a trading volume of 498,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,620,350. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $374.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.44 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

