Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) is Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Cascade Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,235 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,765 shares during the period. Global Partners accounts for about 1.9% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Global Partners worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 24.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,256 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,336 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Global Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $11,126,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 3.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,139 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,348 shares during the period. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $333,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 65,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,968.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540. Corporate insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:GLP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,816. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Global Partners LP has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.60.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a return on equity of 24.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 70.44%.

Global Partners Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

