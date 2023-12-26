Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 3,625 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,625 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs BDC accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 542,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 33.23% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.39%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GSBD shares. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

