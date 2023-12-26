Cascade Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKYY. City Holding Co. grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Performance

SKYY traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.52. The company had a trading volume of 44,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,625. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.15.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

