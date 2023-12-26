Cascade Investment Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth about $45,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,204,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,242,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.09. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $37.10.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.71%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

