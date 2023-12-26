Cascade Investment Group Inc. Has $301,000 Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.
Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %
DUK stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. The stock had a trading volume of 944,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,117,008. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.11.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
Duke Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 261.15%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.
See Also
