Cascade Investment Group Inc. Sells 1,885 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 1.7% of Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cascade Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 326,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,447 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

NYSE OHI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $30.52. 475,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,017,639. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $31.89. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 279.17%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Mizuho raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

