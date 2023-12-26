Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 69,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,764,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 28.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 399.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,849,000 after buying an additional 56,278 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $275.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,103. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $251.63 and a fifty-two week high of $320.90.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on APD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 670,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,339,354.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.