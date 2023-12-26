Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Cuts Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,476 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after purchasing an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,416,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,723,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 696.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,464,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $406,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CVS Health Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of CVS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,524,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,685,167. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.75. The stock has a market cap of $101.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.665 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Further Reading
