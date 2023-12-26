Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Holdings Increased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 20.6% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.4% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $4.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $295.09. 779,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,067,721. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.84. The stock has a market cap of $150.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $298.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $16.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

