Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 530 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyperion Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE CRM traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $264.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,733,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,497,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.65 and a 12-month high of $268.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.13.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $3,037,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,416,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,236,099.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.61, for a total value of $2,556,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,469,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 847,875 shares of company stock valued at $194,305,109 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.