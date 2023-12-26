Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,502 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,681,409,000 after buying an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Netflix by 11,985.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,700,000 after buying an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $1,501,762,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 117,939.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,742,048 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $808,575,000 after buying an additional 2,739,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at about $574,761,000. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $488.87. 618,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,446,754. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $429.30. The company has a market capitalization of $213.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $500.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total transaction of $35,412,789.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167. 2.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

