Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Up 7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 2,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
Pharming Group Stock Up 3.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.28 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.
Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Pharming Group Company Profile
Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.
