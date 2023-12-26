Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Stock Price Up 7%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares were up 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.40. Approximately 2,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 10,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.

Pharming Group Stock Up 3.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.28 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 10.25% and a negative net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $66.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.67 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's commercialized product is RUCONEST, a plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy for the treatment acute hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.