RDA Financial Network Lowers Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $295,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $769,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,854,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $2.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.19. 239,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.34 and a twelve month high of $413.20.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. UBS Group lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

