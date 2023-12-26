Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. 38,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

