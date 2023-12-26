Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2023

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCGFree Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IMCG stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.62. 38,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,117. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.77 and its 200 day moving average is $59.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $64.62.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.