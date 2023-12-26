Flagstar Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIW traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.26. 22,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $86.75. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $95.28.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

