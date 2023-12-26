First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Bought by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 346.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

CIBR traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $54.20. 160,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $54.47.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.