Flagstar Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,973 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAPP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 13,431 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Digital Transformation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, TCP Asset Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Digital Transformation ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Digital Transformation ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 310,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,141. The firm has a market cap of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.90. VanEck Digital Transformation ETF has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $11.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74.

The VanEck Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity index, a market-cap-weighted index of global innovative companies that are involved in the digitalization of the worlds economy through a diverse range of digital assets. DAPP was launched on Apr 12, 2021 and is managed by VanEck.

