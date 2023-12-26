iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $90.99

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $90.99 and last traded at $90.93, with a volume of 19623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.67.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

