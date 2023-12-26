Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.49

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.49 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 217942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOGO shares. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gogo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.78 million. Gogo had a net margin of 38.95% and a negative return on equity of 263.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $885,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gogo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gogo by 10.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 25,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $380,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gogo by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,325,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,217,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Gogo by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

