Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 508,255 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 618,272 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $5.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUTL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Up 10.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,782,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 777,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 363,996 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 7.4% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,996,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 138,264 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $105,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

