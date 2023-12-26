Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.32 and last traded at $1.31. 660,324 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 3,992,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Oatly Group

Oatly Group Stock Up 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.19.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 31.43%. The business had revenue of $187.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.48 million. Analysts forecast that Oatly Group AB will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Oatly Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Oatly Group by 567.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,995,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,829,000 after buying an additional 1,696,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,349,000. 21.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oatly Group

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.