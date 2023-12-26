Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 26,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 25,315 shares.The stock last traded at $87.59 and had previously closed at $87.29.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a market cap of $867.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 382.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 78.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

