iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.69

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.69 and last traded at $79.58, with a volume of 18630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.17. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

