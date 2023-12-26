EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.14 and last traded at $24.09. Approximately 244,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 796,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EYPT. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EYPT

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.25.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 235.51% and a negative return on equity of 109.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 1,919,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,450,000 shares in the company, valued at $118,919,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ye Liu sold 266,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $4,901,515.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,010,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,017,373.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 1,919,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,919,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 312,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,920,675. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,423,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,788,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1,321.8% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after buying an additional 2,974,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,248,000 after buying an additional 229,603 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,440,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 37,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.