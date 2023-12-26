iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $36.70

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.70 and last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 270143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Canada ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,011,000. GenTrust LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 757,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,522,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 110,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,860,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $721,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,350,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after acquiring an additional 63,420 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

