Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $47.64

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.64 and last traded at $47.59, with a volume of 164928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.37.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 278,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,199,000 after acquiring an additional 36,895 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 89,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.