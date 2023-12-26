SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $72.07

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.07 and last traded at $72.05, with a volume of 57090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after buying an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $749,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,048,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,393,000 after purchasing an additional 447,824 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 356,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 314,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.