CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $92.74

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.74 and last traded at $92.59, with a volume of 63982 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.43.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.17 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total value of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 528,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after buying an additional 34,137 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $477,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.