Orion (NYSE:OEC) Sets New 52-Week High at $28.10

Shares of Orion S.A. (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.10 and last traded at $28.00, with a volume of 17173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.97.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OEC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Orion from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.54.

Orion (NYSE:OEC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.57 million. Orion had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Orion S.A. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Orion by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,618,627 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,444,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Orion by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 757,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,129,000 after buying an additional 161,691 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Orion during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,024,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Orion by 12.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Orion by 52.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 403,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 138,374 shares in the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon black products. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

