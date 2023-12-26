Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $191.07

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $191.07 and last traded at $190.22, with a volume of 8410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 14.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,556 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

