Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.12

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.12 and last traded at $60.08, with a volume of 106732 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.87.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day moving average is $54.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

