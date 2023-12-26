Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 1-Year High at $61.48

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.48 and last traded at $61.40, with a volume of 14303 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HY shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.42.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 40.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Institutional Trading of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 36.5% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

