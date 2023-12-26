PayPal USD (PYUSD) Price Reaches $0.99 on Major Exchanges

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $157.86 million and $7.89 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002367 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99693515 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $6,244,927.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

