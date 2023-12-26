Conflux (CFX) 1-Day Volume Hits $61.13 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Conflux has a total market cap of $658.80 million and $61.13 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,032.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00171151 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.98 or 0.00536249 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.81 or 0.00411909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00048618 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00114372 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,555,273,456 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,555,127,386.2332478 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.19471012 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $58,652,037.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.