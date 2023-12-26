Bitcoin (BTC) Price Reaches $42,032.72

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $42,032.72 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $823.07 billion and approximately $1.24 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $224.98 or 0.00536249 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00114372 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00024609 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC.
About Bitcoin
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,581,556 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.