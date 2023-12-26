MetisDAO Market Capitalization Reaches $324.35 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $70.92 or 0.00169035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 178.6% higher against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a market cap of $324.35 million and approximately $117.15 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00022376 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,021.27 or 1.00160357 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012396 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00011127 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003743 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,420,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,573,674 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,420,000 with 4,573,673.52425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 75.10599538 USD and is up 44.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $104,893,224.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.