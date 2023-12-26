Flagstar Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 170.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 562,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,355,000 after acquiring an additional 354,121 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 272,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 271.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after acquiring an additional 166,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 168,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after purchasing an additional 46,893 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $47.54. The company had a trading volume of 23,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.23. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $48.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

